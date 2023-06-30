 Skip navigation
Jake
Hager

  • 6754.jpg
    Jake Hager
    2nd Baseman #9
    D-backs reassign Jake Hager to minor league camp
  • 6754.jpg
    Jake Hager
    2nd Baseman #9
    Jake Hager plates two runs in win over White Sox
  • 6754.jpg
    Jake Hager
    2nd Baseman #9
    D-backs re-sign Jake Hager to minors contract
  • 6754.jpg
    Jake Hager
    2nd Baseman #9
    Diamondbacks outright Jake Hager to Triple-A Reno
  • 6754.jpg
    Jake Hager
    2nd Baseman #9
    D-Backs select Jake Hager from Triple-A Reno