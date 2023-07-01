 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

MLB Minnesota Twins Jorge Alcala

MLB: JUN 20 Rangers at White Sox
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he's backing Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease props, plus a game pick in Braves vs Twins.
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
    Jorge Alcala
    MIN Relief Pitcher #66
    Twins transfer Jorge Alcala to 60-day injured list
    Jorge Alcala
    MIN Relief Pitcher #66
    Jorge Alcala diagnosed with stress fracture
    Jorge Alcala
    MIN Relief Pitcher #66
    Twins place Jorge Alcala on 15-day injured list
    Jorge Alcala
    MIN Relief Pitcher #66
    Twins recall Jorge Alcala from Triple-A St. Paul
    Jorge Alcala
    MIN Relief Pitcher #66
    Twins option Jorge Alcala to Triple-A on Friday
McClanahan earns MLB-leading ninth win, Rays beat Red Sox 4-1
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks