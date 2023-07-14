Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
MLB
Jorge Guzman
Jorge
Guzman
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:25
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
“It would literally eliminate all - well, not all - but many of the variables in the current process,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jorge Guzman
MLB
Relief Pitcher
#68
Giants release RHP Jorge Guzmán
Marco Luciano
SF
Shortstop
#76
Giants option Marco Luciano to Triple-A Sacramento
Jorge Guzman
MLB
Relief Pitcher
#68
Giants sign RHP Guzman to 2-year minors deal
Jorge Guzman
MLB
Relief Pitcher
#68
Marlins send Jorge Guzman outright to Triple-A
Jorge Guzman
MLB
Relief Pitcher
#68
Marlins transfer Jorge Guzman (elbow) to 60-day IL
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Rob Manfred suspects many pitchers are using banned sticky stuff
Close Ad