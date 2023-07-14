 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBJose Devers

Jose
Devers

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins
Lopez’s seven shutout innings lead Marlins past Cardinals
Pablo Lopez pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-0, Thursday night.
  • Jose-Devers.jpg
    Jose Devers
    Shortstop #57
    Marlins outright José Devers to Triple-A
  • Jose-Devers.jpg
    Jose Devers
    Shortstop #57
    Marlins designate José Devers for assignment
  • Jose-Devers.jpg
    Jose Devers
    Shortstop #57
    Marlins activate José Devers; option him to AA
  • Jose-Devers.jpg
    Jose Devers
    Shortstop #57
    José Devers (shoulder) starting rehab assignment
  • Jose-Devers.jpg
    Jose Devers
    Shortstop #57
    José Devers (shoulder) has resumed hitting