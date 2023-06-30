 Skip navigation
Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBWashington NationalsJose Ferrer

Jose
Ferrer

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • Ferrer.jpg
    Jose Ferrer
    WAS Relief Pitcher #47
    Nationals call up LHP Ferrer
  • Ferrer.jpg
    Jose Ferrer
    WAS Relief Pitcher #47
    Report: Ferrer expected to join Nationals
  • Ferrer.jpg
    Jose Ferrer
    WAS Relief Pitcher #47
    Nationals option Jose Ferrer to Triple-A Rochester
  • Ferrer.jpg
    Jose Ferrer
    WAS Relief Pitcher #47
    Nationals add LHP Jose Ferrer to 40-man roster
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Albies hits 3-run homer in 10th, Braves rally to beat reeling Mets 13-10 for 3-game sweep
Julks hits first slam, surging Astros homer four times in 11-4 win over Blue Jays
Nationals blow 6-run lead, rebound to beat Phillies 8-7
Phillies’ Alec Bohm put on injured list with strained hamstring