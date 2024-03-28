 Skip navigation
Nationals place Stephen Strasburg on 60-day injured list

  
Published March 28, 2024 03:36 PM
Stephen Strasburg

Jun 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) catches a baseball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Navarro/Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Pitcher Stephen Strasburg was put on the 60-day injured list by the Washington Nationals ahead of the opener in Cincinnati.

The 2019 World Series MVP, has not pitched since June 2022 because of injuries that have derailed his career. He still has three seasons left a seven-year, $245 million contract.

Strasburg decided in late August to retire, but the Nationals announced in September that there would be no retirement news conference. Owner Mark Lerner said in a statement at the time that the team looked forward to seeing Strasburg at spring training.

The 35-year-old right-hander did not report to the Nationals facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. The only practical impact of him being on the roster is it takes up a protected spot for the Rule 5 draft in December.

Strasburg gets $35 million annually, with $11,428,571 a year deferred at 1% interest. The deferred money is payable in equal installments of $26,666,667 on July 1 in 2027, 2028 and 2029, with an interest payment of $3,999,974 on Dec. 31, 2029.

Restructuring the money Strasburg is owed could be part of a retirement agreement.

Washington also selected the contracts of right-handers Matt Barnes and Derek Law along with outfielders Eddie Rosario and Jesse Winker from Triple-A Rochester. Barnes, Rosario and Winker get $2 million salaries while in the major leagues and Law gets $1.5 million.

The Nationals also placed right-handers Cade Cavalli and Mason Thompson (Tommy John surgery) and left-hander Jose Ferrer (left lat strain) on the 60-day injured list and outfielder Stone Garrett (recovery from left ankle reconstruction surgery) on the 10-day injured list, a move retroactive to March 25.