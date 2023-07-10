Skip navigation
MLB
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Jose Lopez
JL
Jose
Lopez
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
2023 MLB Home Run Derby Pick: Mookie Betts
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s backing Mookie Betts in the midst of career-year to win the Home Run Derby.
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Jose Lopez
TB
Relief Pitcher
Rays designate LHP José Lopez for assignment
Jose Lopez
TB
Relief Pitcher
Rays option José Lopez to Triple-A Durham
Jose Lopez
TB
Relief Pitcher
Rays officially call up LHP José Lopez on Saturday
Jose Lopez
TB
Relief Pitcher
Padres return Rule 5 pick Jose Lopez to Rays
Jose Lopez
TB
Relief Pitcher
Padres get Jose Lopez from Rays in Rule 5 Draft
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott
