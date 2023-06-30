 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals - Game One
Corbin strikes out 12, Nationals rally to beat Pirates 3-1
It was a great night all around for the Nationals, as Patrick Corbin tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and Washington beat Pittsburgh.
  • Josh Rogers.jpg
    Josh Rogers
    Starting Pitcher #37
    Rockies reassign Josh Rogers to minor league camp
  • Josh Rogers.jpg
    Josh Rogers
    Starting Pitcher #37
    Rockies bring in Josh Rogers on minor league deal
  • Josh Rogers.jpg
    Josh Rogers
    Starting Pitcher #37
    Marlins sign Josh Rogers to minor league contract
  • Josh Rogers.jpg
    Josh Rogers
    Starting Pitcher #37
    Josh Rogers elects to become free agent on Friday
  • Josh Rogers.jpg
    Josh Rogers
    Starting Pitcher #37
    Nationals designate Josh Rogers for assignment