COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBJuan Minaya

Juan
Minaya

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
Luis Arraez gets 3 hits as Twins beat White Sox 6-3 in 10 innings
Luis Arraez had three hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in Minnesota’s four-run 10th inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3.
  • 8646.jpg
    Juan Minaya
    Relief Pitcher #49
    Pirates ink Juan Minaya to minor league contract
  • 8646.jpg
    Juan Minaya
    Relief Pitcher #49
    Juan Minaya elects to explore free agent market
  • 8646.jpg
    Juan Minaya
    Relief Pitcher #49
    Nationals add Minaya on minor league contract
  • 8646.jpg
    Juan Minaya
    Relief Pitcher #49
    Twins re-sign Juan Minaya to minors contract
  • 8646.jpg
    Juan Minaya
    Relief Pitcher #49
    Twins release veteran reliever Juan Minaya