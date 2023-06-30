 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBArizona DiamondbacksKyle Nelson

Kyle
Nelson

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right calf inflammation.
  • Kyle_Nelsomn_HS.jpg
    Kyle Nelson
    ARI Relief Pitcher #24
    D-backs recall Kyle Nelson from Triple-A Reno
  • Kyle_Nelsomn_HS.jpg
    Kyle Nelson
    ARI Relief Pitcher #24
    Diamondbacks demote LHP Kyle Nelson to Triple-A
  • Kyle_Nelsomn_HS.jpg
    Kyle Nelson
    ARI Relief Pitcher #24
    Nelson (back) comes off of 15-day injured list
  • Kyle_Nelsomn_HS.jpg
    Kyle Nelson
    ARI Relief Pitcher #24
    Nelson placed on IL with elbow inflammation
  • Kyle_Nelsomn_HS.jpg
    Kyle Nelson
    ARI Relief Pitcher #24
    Kyle Nelson (back) struggles Friday in rehab debut
