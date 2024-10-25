New York Yankees vs Los Angels Dodgers World Series Game 1 live: Scores, updates, highlights, commentary
Follow along as the Dodgers and the Yankees battle in a pivotal Game 1 World Series matchup
I’m Chris Crawford, and I’ll be your live blog host this evening as we begin a highly-anticipated World Series featuring the New York Yankees taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s the first time the two teams have met in the Fall Classic since 1981, with the Dodgers winning that series 4-2.
How to Watch: Game 1 of the World Series can be viewed on FOX beginning at 8:08 ET.
Cole is the reigning Cy Young winner, but on top of missing significant time due to injury, he had an inconsistent season that saw him forge a 3.41 ERA and 99/29 K/BB over 17 starts and 95 innings. That inconsistency has carried over to the postseason, as he’s had two so-so starts with a brilliant one against the Royals in between those outings. Cole has made two starts in the World Series in his career — both in 2019 while he was with the Astros — and he threw 14 innings with a 3.86 ERA with a 15/3 K/BB. It’s unlikely there will be jitters for Cole, but the concern here is that he hasn’t missed bats as of late and facing a loaded Dodgers lineup.
Flaherty was acquired by the Dodgers from the Tigers at the deadline, and Los Angeles would be in a lot of trouble if they hadn’t have made that deal considering their starting pitcher issues. He struck out 194 batters in his 162 innings while walking just 38 opponents with a 3.17 ERA in his 28 starts with his two clubs. The 29-year-old was roughed up for eight runs in just three innings in his last postseason start, but prior to that he dominated the Padres with seven scoreless innings and allowing just two hits. As good as Cole has been over his career, it’s fair to argue that Flaherty has the higher upside of the two starters, but the lower floor.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-126) | NYY: (+108)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+152) | NYY: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Both teams have announced their starting lineups for the ever-so-critical Game 1, and there’s no real surprises.
Tonight’s #WorldSeries Game 1 Dodgers lineup vs. Yankees: pic.twitter.com/NG9wGOdLh6— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 25, 2024
* The big news for the Dodgers — outside of this lineup being really good — is that Freddie Freeman is back as expected after missing Game 6 due to his ankle injury. It’ll be interesting to see how much maintenance the Dodgers do, but as long as he’s relatively healthy, he’s going to be in the lineup.
* Enrique Hernández gets the start in center, with Andy Pages beginning the game on the bench. Hernández has been a stellar performer in the playoffs throughout his career, and he’s hit 8-for-21 against Gerrit Cole in a (very) small sample with a homer and three doubles.
And it looks like Hernández isn’t leaving the lineup anytime soon.
#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Miguel Rojas will start at SS v LH Carlos Rodon in Game 2. Sounds like PH or late defensive replacement otherwise. Roberts said Kiké Hernandez will stay in the lineup every day.— Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 25, 2024
* Miguel Rojas is back after missing the NLCS, but will begin the game on the bench. It’s likely we see Rojas used as a defensive replacement late in games, but he will start Game 2, so that’ll mean Gavin Lux retreats to the bench for that contest Saturday.
World Series Game 1 on deck. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/FHPkMvMohO— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 25, 2024
* Giancarlo Stanton remains in the cleanup spot, which makes sense considering how white-hot he’s been with the bat as of late. Austin Wells will hit seventh; the usual cleanup hitter against right-handed pitchers.
*Jasson Dominguez remains on the bench with Alex Verdugo the starter in left. So far Verudgo has registered a paltry .544 OPS, and if he struggles over the first couple of games of the series, it wouldn’t be a huge upset if the Yankees turned to the Martian at some point in this best-of-seven set.