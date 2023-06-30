 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Logan Allen

Logan
Allen

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie will be shut down for up to six weeks - possibly longer - with an elbow sprain that may yet require surgery.
  • Logan Allen.jpg
    Logan Allen
    Starting Pitcher #28
    Rockies reassign four to minor league camp Monday
  • Logan Allen.jpg
    Logan Allen
    Starting Pitcher #28
    Rockies sign Logan Allen to minor league contract
  • Logan Allen.jpg
    Logan Allen
    Starting Pitcher #28
    Orioles release left-hander Logan Allen
  • Logan Allen.jpg
    Logan Allen
    Starting Pitcher #28
    Logan Allen outrighted to Triple-A
  • Logan Allen.jpg
    Logan Allen
    Starting Pitcher #28
    Orioles designate Logan Allen for assignment
Guardians’ top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics