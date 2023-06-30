Skip navigation
MLB
Date
MLB
Manuel Rodriguez
MR
Manuel
Rodriguez
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Cubs claim Julian Merryweather off waivers from Blue Jays
The Cubs claimed pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Blue Jays.
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Manuel Rodriguez
Relief Pitcher
#39
Manuel Rodriguez throws perfect inning
Manuel Rodriguez
Relief Pitcher
#39
Cubs send Manuel Rodriguez outright to Triple-A
Manuel Rodriguez
Relief Pitcher
#39
Cubs designate Manuel Rodríguez for assignment
Manuel Rodriguez
Relief Pitcher
#39
Manuel Rodriguez picks up fourth save
Manuel Rodriguez
Relief Pitcher
#39
Manuel Rodriguez slams door on Phillies in ninth
