Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh headline a fascinating race for American League MVP, while Shohei Ohtani looks to make history with his fourth career award.
Atlanta changed Mansolino’s job Tuesday, four days after his hiring was announced. Mansolino had been the Orioles third base coach since 2021 when he replaced manager Brandon Hyde on May 17.
The 41-year-old, just three seasons removed from throwing his last big league pitch, has been with the Padres organization since 2017.
The 22-year-old Kurtz batted .290 with 36 homers, 86 RBIs and a 1.002 OPS in 117 games this year.
MLB said Monday the limits were agreed to by sportsbook operators representing more than 98% of the U.S. betting market.
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz is due in court on charges accusing him and teammate Emmanuel Clase of taking bribes to help bettors in their native Dominican Republic win prop bets placed on pitches they threw.
Bruce Bochy and the San Francisco Giants are reuniting after all, with the club’s beloved former manager taking on a special advisor role on both the baseball and business sides following 28 seasons on the dugout’s top step.
Edwin Díaz enters free agency after a dominant 2025 season. Can the Mets really afford to let their three-time All-Star closer walk?
Everything you need to know about MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year Awards for MLB.
