NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Commanders at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season

Commanders at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season

nbc_bte_lakersthunder_251112.jpg
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic
Can Seahawks make Stafford look 'human again?'
MLB News

Latest MLB News

MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
2025 MLB MVP Awards: Judge and Raleigh headline AL showdown as Ohtani chases history in NL
Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh headline a fascinating race for American League MVP, while Shohei Ohtani looks to make history with his fourth career award.
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Tony Mansolino to become Atlanta Braves bench coach rather than third base coach
Atlanta changed Mansolino's job Tuesday, four days after his hiring was announced. Mansolino had been the Orioles third base coach since 2021 when he replaced manager Brandon Hyde on May 17.
Rookie skipper Craig Stammen faces 'big learning curve' in taking over Padres
The 41-year-old, just three seasons removed from throwing his last big league pitch, has been with the Padres organization since 2017.
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
Athletics 1B Nick Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year award, Braves C Drake Baldwin wins NL honor
The 22-year-old Kurtz batted .290 with 36 homers, 86 RBIs and a 1.002 OPS in 117 games this year.
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB, sportsbooks cap bets on individual pitches in response to pitch-rigging scandal
MLB said Monday the limits were agreed to by sportsbook operators representing more than 98% of the U.S. betting market.
Emmanuel Clase
Cleveland 's Luis Ortiz to appear in court over allegations he took bribes to rig pitches
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz is due in court on charges accusing him and teammate Emmanuel Clase of taking bribes to help bettors in their native Dominican Republic win prop bets placed on pitches they threw.
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
Bruce Bochy returns to San Francisco Giants in advisory role
Bruce Bochy and the San Francisco Giants are reuniting after all, with the club's beloved former manager taking on a special advisor role on both the baseball and business sides following 28 seasons on the dugout's top step.
San Diego Padres v New York Mets
Edwin Díaz Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats
Edwin Díaz enters free agency after a dominant 2025 season. Can the Mets really afford to let their three-time All-Star closer walk?
  D.J. Short
    ,
  D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
2025 MLB Awards: Finalists, schedule, how it works, past winners
Everything you need to know about MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year Awards for MLB.
  D.J. Short
    ,
  D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada over 'Hat Gate.' Duke sorry for wearing Dodgers cap
Prince Harry went to Toronto for events marking the end of World War I and found himself on an apology tour for offending Canadians.
