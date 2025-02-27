 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Previews
Gary Woodland receives PGA Tour Courage Award after return from brain surgery
Trace McSorley
Trace McSorley is returning to Penn State as assistant quarterbacks coach

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250226.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool closing in on title
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250226.jpg
NFL futures review: Thomas Jr. OPOY, Super Bowl LX
nbc_pl_slotintv_250226.jpg
Slot: Liverpool ‘were great’ against Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Previews
Gary Woodland receives PGA Tour Courage Award after return from brain surgery
Trace McSorley
Trace McSorley is returning to Penn State as assistant quarterbacks coach

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250226.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool closing in on title
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250226.jpg
NFL futures review: Thomas Jr. OPOY, Super Bowl LX
nbc_pl_slotintv_250226.jpg
Slot: Liverpool ‘were great’ against Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Angels’ Mike Trout hits first spring training homer in return from injury

  
Published February 26, 2025 09:13 PM
Fantasy SP ranks: Crochet, deGrom, Cole sit top 12
February 24, 2025 02:35 PM
Eric Samulski dives into his top-12 fantasy starting pitchers for the 2025 season, sharing why managers can feel "extreme confidence" drafting Garrett Crochet before making cases for two veteran aces.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout hit his first homer of spring training on Wednesday, a solo shot over the left-field wall as the Los Angeles Angels star tries to bounce back from several injury-filled seasons.

The 33-year-old went deep in the third inning off Cincinnati reliever Bryan Shaw. Trout was the designated hitter and plans to play a majority of his games in right field, moving from center in an attempt to preserve his health.

“It felt good,” Trout said. “Just having some good at-bats, seeing pitches and got a good result.”

Trout played just 29 games last season and had surgery on May 3 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

He missed all but 36 games of the 2021 season with a strained right calf, and was out between July 12 and Aug. 19 in 2022 because of an injury to his upper back and ribcage. Trout broke the hamate bone in his left hand when he fouled off a pitch on July 3, 2023, missing all but one game after July 3.

Trout’s last MVP season came in 2019 when he hit .291 with 45 homers and 104 RBIs. He has a .299 career average with 378 homers over 14 seasons with the Angels.

Trout said his transition to right field has gone well. He’s played one game at the position so far this spring training and said he’s scheduled to be in right again later this week.

“Looking forward to it, getting some reads off the bat,” Trout said. “It’s different visuals you’ve got to work on and then you’ve got different angles on the line at different stadiums. It’ll be an adjustment but I’m enjoying it.”