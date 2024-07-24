 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Webb Simpson named a vice captain for 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports Power Rankings after Indy
Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Henry
Betting the NFL: Derrick Henry for OPOY

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Webb Simpson named a vice captain for 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports Power Rankings after Indy
Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Henry
Betting the NFL: Derrick Henry for OPOY

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Angels OF Mike Trout leaves early from first rehab start in minors due to knee soreness

  
Published July 24, 2024 12:47 AM

SALT LAKE CITY — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout lasted just two innings of his first rehab start in the minors on Tuesday night due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee.

The three-time MVP struck out in his only at-bat for Triple-A Salt Lake, making his first rehab appearance since tearing the meniscus in his left knee in late April. Trout was pulled after two innings and the Angels said it was due to knee soreness and that he was day to day.

Angels manager Ron Washington said before their game on Tuesday in Seattle the plan was for Trout to play five innings in his first game, would be the designated hitter on Wednesday and hopefully be ready to play seven innings in the field on Thursday.

“Wait and see how things go each day,” Washington said. “He’s not going to want to come back unless he’s sure. We are very happy to be close to having him back.”

Trout was hitting .220 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs in 29 games this season before he was injured. The 32-year-old has appeared in just 226 games since the start of the 2021 season due to injuries.