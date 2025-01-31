Athletics acquire catcher Jhonny Pereda from Marlins for cash

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Catcher Jhonny Pereda was traded to the Athletics from the Miami Marlins for cash on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Pereda played in 20 games last season in his first big league action, batting .231 with four RBIs. At Triple-A Jacksonville, he hit .297 with four home runs, 14 RBIs and an .829 OPS over 49 games.

The A’s designated catcher Kyle McCann for assignment to clear roster room for Pereda.

McCann spent all of 2024 with the A’s as a backup catcher after making his major league debut. He batted .236 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 54 games.