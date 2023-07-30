 Skip navigation
Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals

  
Published July 30, 2023 07:57 PM
Nicky Lopez

Nicky Lopez

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves added veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The major league-leading Braves sent left-hander Taylor Hearn to Kansas City for the 28-year-old Lopez, who can play shortstop, second base and third.

Hearn was designated for assignment by Texas on July 19. He was traded to Atlanta last week for cash, and he got one out in his only appearance with the Braves on Saturday.

Lopez hit .213 with 13 RBIs in 68 games with Kansas City this season. He is a .248 hitter with five homers and 119 RBIs in 520 career games - all with the Royals.

He was selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the 2016 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2019.