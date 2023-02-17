 Skip navigation
Carlos Beltrán, let go as Mets manager, joins front office

  
Published February 17, 2023 11:36 AM
Carlos Beltrán

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Carlos Beltran talks after being introduced as manager of the New York Mets during a press conference at Citi Field on November 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Carlos Beltran is joining the New York Mets as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler, his first work with a team since he lost his job as New York’s manager for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

Beltran was hired on Nov. 1, 2019, to replace Mickey Callaway as Mets manager. The Mets announced Beltran’s departure the following Jan. 16 without him managing a game.

Beltran’s departure was announced three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in Major League Baseball’s report that concluded the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs en route to the 2017 World Series title.

Beltran spent last season as an analyst on the New York Yankees’ YES Network.

Now 45, the nine-time All-Star played with the Mets from 2005-11 and is sixth on the team’s career list for homers (149) and RBIs (559).

“I’ve known Carlos for many years, and I’m excited to add his unique perspective to our baseball operations team,” Eppler said in a statement Thursday.

Beltran was the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year with Kansas City. He also played for San Francisco, St. Louis and the Yankees.