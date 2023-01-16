 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann steps down

  
Published January 16, 2023 06:42 AM
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Mar 7, 2019; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Clayton Richard (2) talks with bullpen coach Matt Buschmann (26) and catcher Luke Maile (21) at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays are searching for a new bullpen coach.

The team announced that Matt Buschmann opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities.

Toronto also said it would announce its complete coaching staff in the coming weeks.

The 38-year-old Buschmann joined the Blue Jays in 2018 and also served as the director of pitching development since 2020.

A former pitcher, Buschmann played from 2006-2016, with the majority of that time being in the minor leagues. He suited up for three games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016.