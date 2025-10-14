Blue Jays have 4 runs and 8 hits in falling into 2-0 ALCS deficit against Mariners

TORONTO — Two games into the AL Championship Series against Seattle, the Toronto Blue Jays look like a different team from the one that pounded the New York Yankees.

“Always going to have optimism about this team,” manager John Schneider said after a 10-3 loss to the Mariners dropped Toronto into a 2-0 series deficit. “We’ve got to figure out a way to limit damage, one, and then two, generate more offense

Of the 27 teams winning the first two games on the road of a best-of-seven series during the 2-3-2 format, 24 have gone on to win.

Toronto, which led the majors with 49 comeback wins in the regular season, is trying to reach the World Series for the first time since winning its second straight title in 1993.

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 0 for 3 with a walk and is 0 for 7 in the series. Guerrero went 9 for 17 with three homers and nine RBIs in four games against the Yankees.

Toronto has four runs and eight hits — just two for extra bases — in the two games against Seattle. Just one hit has come after the second inning.

Toronto went 40-41 on the road in the regular season but swept a three-game series at Seattle in May.

“We have a good day tomorrow to reset as a team and get ready for Game 3 and whatever happens there,” said rookie Trey Yesavage, the Game 2 loser. “I wouldn’t count this group out. This group is special.”