Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner say the $6 million top prize at the Six Kings Slam exhibition offers motivation
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu’s health issues lead to another early exit at Ningbo Open
Official Photo by St Andrews Links® @TheHomeofGolf
Represented by five countries, Michigan State’s women’s team learns from each other

Top Clips

nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Blue Jays have 4 runs and 8 hits in falling into 2-0 ALCS deficit against Mariners

  
Published October 14, 2025 10:58 AM
Smoltz: Mariners hung in 'on adrenaline alone'
October 13, 2025 01:06 PM
MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz joins Dan Patrick to recap the Seattle Mariners' improbable win in game one of the ALCS over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching, and much more.

TORONTO — Two games into the AL Championship Series against Seattle, the Toronto Blue Jays look like a different team from the one that pounded the New York Yankees.

“Always going to have optimism about this team,” manager John Schneider said after a 10-3 loss to the Mariners dropped Toronto into a 2-0 series deficit. “We’ve got to figure out a way to limit damage, one, and then two, generate more offense

Of the 27 teams winning the first two games on the road of a best-of-seven series during the 2-3-2 format, 24 have gone on to win.

Toronto, which led the majors with 49 comeback wins in the regular season, is trying to reach the World Series for the first time since winning its second straight title in 1993.

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 0 for 3 with a walk and is 0 for 7 in the series. Guerrero went 9 for 17 with three homers and nine RBIs in four games against the Yankees.

Toronto has four runs and eight hits — just two for extra bases — in the two games against Seattle. Just one hit has come after the second inning.

Toronto went 40-41 on the road in the regular season but swept a three-game series at Seattle in May.

“We have a good day tomorrow to reset as a team and get ready for Game 3 and whatever happens there,” said rookie Trey Yesavage, the Game 2 loser. “I wouldn’t count this group out. This group is special.”