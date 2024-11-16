Blue Jays hire former Reds manager David Bell as VP of baseball operations and assistant GM

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild
Wild RW Mats Zuccarello out 3 to 4 weeks with lower-body injury after getting hit by shot
UFL: Championship Game-Florida Tuskers at Las Vegas Locomotives
Dave Sims replacing John Sterling as Yankees radio play-by-play broadcaster
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Dodgers’ Brusdar Graterol to miss first half of next season after shoulder surgery

Top Clips

round_3.jpg
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_hattonreax_241116.jpg
Hatton called bad influence after breaking club
nbc_oly_stolz500m_241116.jpg
Stolz flies to 500m win for second gold in Japan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild
Wild RW Mats Zuccarello out 3 to 4 weeks with lower-body injury after getting hit by shot
UFL: Championship Game-Florida Tuskers at Las Vegas Locomotives
Dave Sims replacing John Sterling as Yankees radio play-by-play broadcaster
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Dodgers’ Brusdar Graterol to miss first half of next season after shoulder surgery

Top Clips

round_3.jpg
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_hattonreax_241116.jpg
Hatton called bad influence after breaking club
nbc_oly_stolz500m_241116.jpg
Stolz flies to 500m win for second gold in Japan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Blue Jays hire former Reds manager David Bell as VP of baseball operations and assistant GM

  
Published November 16, 2024 01:12 PM
Syndication: The Enquirer

Reds manager David Bell (25) watches in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers on June 15, 2019, at Great American Ball Park.

Kareem Elgazzar/Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have hired former Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell as vice president of baseball operations and assistant general manager.

Bell will oversee the player development and physical and mental performance departments, while also contributing to strategic planning and player evaluations and acquisitions, the Blue Jays said.

He will report to executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins.

Bell spent the past six years managing the Reds before they fired him with five games left in the 2024 season.

Before that, he spent a decade working in a variety of coaching and player development roles with the Reds, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.

Bell played 12 seasons in the majors as an infielder with six teams.