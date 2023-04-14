 Skip navigation
Archie Bradley agrees to minor league contract with Marlins

  
Published April 14, 2023 09:49 AM
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Archie Bradley (23) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI - Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins as he tries to return from a broken elbow that ended his 2022 major league season in June.

The 30-year-old right-hander would get a $1 million base salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.

Bradley was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA last year in 21 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels, striking out 15 and walking seven in 18 2/3 innings. He broke a bone in his elbow on June 26 when he slipped and fell while climbing over the dugout railing during a brawl with the Seattle Mariners.

He returned to make four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from Sept. 15-24 and was activated on Sept. 27, then went back on the injured list two days later because of a strained right forearm.

Bradley is 30-29 with a 3.92 ERA and 32 saves in 35 starts and 294 relief appearances over eight seasons with Arizona (2015-20), Cincinnati (2020), Philadelphia (2021) and the Angels.