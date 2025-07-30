 Skip navigation
Ian Happ
Cubs’ Ian Happ says he won’t need IL stint after fouling a ball off his shin
Loretta Lynns 2025 Day 1 Enzo Timmerman.jpg
Enzo Temmerman wins 250 Pro Sports Moto 1, starts strong in Loretta Lynn’s Nationals
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brock Bowers

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250730.jpg
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
nbc_golf_aigpressers_250730.jpg
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Braves acquire reliever Tyler Kinley from Rockies for minor league pitcher Austin Smith

  
Published July 30, 2025 02:33 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Atlanta Braves acquired veteran reliever Tyler Kinley from the Colorado Rockies for minor league pitcher Austin Smith on Wednesday, one day before the non-waiver trade deadline.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated right-hander Enyel De Los Santos for assignment.

The 34-year-old Kinley has spent the past six seasons in Colorado, where he had a spectacular 2022 season in which he went 1-1 with a 0.75 ERA in 25 appearances. But the right-hander has struggled much of the past three years, and Kinley is just 1-3 with a 5.66 ERA with three saves in 49 appearances this season.

Kinley is in the last year of a $6.25 million, three-year deal that includes a club option for next season.

The 26-year-old Smith is 0-1 with a 2.38 ERA this season at Class-A Rome in the Braves’ farm system.