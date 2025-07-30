Braves acquire reliever Tyler Kinley from Rockies for minor league pitcher Austin Smith

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Atlanta Braves acquired veteran reliever Tyler Kinley from the Colorado Rockies for minor league pitcher Austin Smith on Wednesday, one day before the non-waiver trade deadline.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated right-hander Enyel De Los Santos for assignment.

The 34-year-old Kinley has spent the past six seasons in Colorado, where he had a spectacular 2022 season in which he went 1-1 with a 0.75 ERA in 25 appearances. But the right-hander has struggled much of the past three years, and Kinley is just 1-3 with a 5.66 ERA with three saves in 49 appearances this season.

Kinley is in the last year of a $6.25 million, three-year deal that includes a club option for next season.

The 26-year-old Smith is 0-1 with a 2.38 ERA this season at Class-A Rome in the Braves’ farm system.