Carolina Hurricanes Florida Panthers
Reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes meet again in Eastern final
Arthur Ashe Stadium
U.S. Open's Arthur Ashe Stadium is getting an overhaul as part of an $800 million project
Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard questions concussion protocol after Paris-Nice crash

nbc_pl_bhaliv_hinshelwoodgoal_250519.jpg
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 3-2 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_mitomagoal_250519.jpg
Mitoma brings Brighton level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton

Braves activate Spencer Strider from the injured list

  
Published May 19, 2025 04:12 PM

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves reinstated right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from the injured list.

Strider, a former Major League Baseball strikeouts leader in 2023, has made only one start this season because of a right hamstring injury that occurred during a warm-up session in mid-April.

Strider’s next start will be just his fourth since the beginning of the 2024 season. He was limited to two starts in 2024 by elbow surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament injury.

He made his first start in a year on April 16, a 3-1 loss at Toronto, before hurting his hamstring. He pitched a simulated game, after which he said he felt ready to return.

The Braves next play against the Nationals in Washington.