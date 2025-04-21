Braves pitcher Spencer Strider strains hamstring, goes on 15-day injured list

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider strained his right hamstring on Monday while playing catch and was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Atlanta made the move retroactive to Friday, two days after Strider returned from elbow surgery and made his first big league appearance since April 5 last year. Strider allowed two runs over five innings in a 3-1 loss at Toronto, and the 26-year-old right-hander was slated to make his home season debut on Tuesday against St. Louis.

Strider made just two starts in 2024 before UCL internal brace surgery on April 12. Strider finished fourth in 2023 NL Cy Young Award voting and was an All-Star, going 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and a league-best 281 strikeouts.

Atlanta recalled right-hander Michael Petersen from Triple-A Gwinnett. Petersen pitched two scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on April 13.

The Braves rotation also is without right-hander Reynaldo López, who underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8 after one start. He will be out at least three months.