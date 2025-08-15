 Skip navigation
Brewers activate All-Star rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski from injured list

  
Published August 15, 2025 04:49 PM

CINCINNATI — Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has been activated from the injured list after missing about 2½ weeks with a left tibia contusion.

The move potentially clears the way for the All-Star right-hander to pitch in the NL Central-leading Brewers’ series opener Friday at Cincinnati as they attempt to earn a 13th straight victory, which would match the longest winning streak in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

Misiorowski last pitched on July 28 in an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Misiorowski’s knee appeared to buckle in the first inning that night as he fielded a dribbler and threw wildly to first base, though he remained in the game and ended up lasting four innings.

He owns a 4-1 record and 2.70 ERA in seven starts. Misiorowski has struck out 47 batters over 33 1/3 innings.

In other moves Friday, the Brewers optioned right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson to Triple-A Nashville, placed outfielder Blake Perkins on the bereavement list, put outfielder Isaac Collins on the paternity list and recalled infielder Tyler Black and outfielder Steward Berroa from Nashville.

Anderson, 28, was 2-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 53 relief appearances with Milwaukee.