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Brewers’ Angel Zerpa to have season-ending elbow surgery

  
Published May 6, 2026 11:05 AM
Chourio makes instant impact in season debut
May 5, 2026 02:37 PM
Jackson Chourio wasted no time in his 2026 season debut, recording four hits with two singles for the Milwaukee Brewers.

ST. LOUIS — The Milwaukee Brewers announced that left-handed reliever Angel Zerpa will have season-ending ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction in his left elbow.

Zerpa, who was acquired from Kansas City in a trade that sent outfielder Isaac Collins and right-hander Nick Mears to the Royals in December, was 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA and two saves in 12 appearances. The 26-year-old lefty allowed at least one earned run in each of his last three outings.

Zerpa was placed on the 15-day injured list last week, retroactive to April 26.

His last outing came in the 10th inning of a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 25. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said catcher William Contreras noticed something was off and the Brewers removed Zerpa before the inning was over.