Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday
oly_atwmile_dlmonaco_230721.jpg
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months

nbc_bfa_hardendrama_230721.jpg
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
nbc_bfa_draymondgreen_230721.jpg
Green could be determined to disrupt Warriors
nbc_golf_lfopen_rorymcilroy_230721.jpg
Chamblee: McIlroy finished Rd. 2 'on a nice note'

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options

  
Published July 21, 2023 04:54 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper has another career first.

Philadelphia’s star slugger is making his first start at first base Friday night for the Phillies, who want to see if Harper can handle the position before they make any moves ahead of the trade deadline.

The defending National League champion Phillies enter the weekend 10 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East but in the thick of the wild-card race.

Harper, who has made a quick recovery from Tommy John surgery last year, has played 1,258 games and made two previous appearances at first, in 2018 and 2021. Usually an outfielder, Harper is yet to play defense this year while his elbow recovers.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson has been toying with the move with Harper for some time, and finally pulled the trigger before the Phillies opened a three-game series against the Guardians.

A two-time league MVP and seven-time All-Star, Harper is batting .295 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 63 games.