MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Lyons.jpg
Quarterback Ryder Lyons Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Vlad Dyakonov.jpg
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
WNBA: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky
Breanna Stewart injures left knee in Liberty’s Game 1 playoff win over Mercury

Top Clips

nbc_simms_hyundai_250914.jpg
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Baltimore block party’
nbc_simms_cowboysgiants_250914.jpg
Cowboys outlast Giants in overtime thriller
nbc_simms_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cal Raleigh matches Mantle, M’s beat Angels, take sole possession of AL West lead with 9th win in row

  
Published September 15, 2025 02:39 AM
SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh tied Mickey Mantle’s season record for most home runs by a switch hitter with his 54th, and the Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to nine by routing the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 Sunday to take sole possession of the AL West lead for the first time since June.

George Kirby matched his career high with 14 strikeouts as the Mariners completed a four-game sweep and won for the 20th time in their last 23 home games.

Jorge Polanco had three doubles and has doubles in seven straight games, tying the Mariners record.

Seattle (82-68) moved one game ahead of Houston (81-69) at the top of the division, winning nine in a row for the first time since a 14-game streak from July 2-17, 2022, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Mariners had not been alone in first place since before play on June 3.

Kirby (9-7) allowed two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, walking none and leaving after 101 pitches. He also struck out 14 Angels on June 8 in Los Angeles.

Batting left-handed in the first inning, Raleigh had a first-pitch homer to left-center off Kyle Hendricks for a 2-0 lead. Mantle hit his 54 homers for the 1961 New York Yankees. Raleigh’s homer was his record-setting 43rd homer this season as a catcher, one more than Atlanta’s Javy López in 2003.

Hendricks (7-10) gave up nine runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Mariners third baseman Yoán Moncada left in the middle of the fifth inning because of a sore left ankle.

Christian Moore and Oswald Peraza hit solo homers for the Angels. Denzer Guzmán got his first two big league hits.

Raleigh’s homer.

Kirby had his 36th outing of no walks in six or more innings.

Angels: RHP Caden Dana (4-2, 6.32 ERA) starts Tuesday at Milwaukee, which sends RHP Freddy Peralta (16-6, 2.69) to the mound.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (4-6, 3.54) starts Tuesday at Kansas City, which goes with RHP Michael Wacha (9-11, 3.45).