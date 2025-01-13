Chicago Cubs finalize 1-year, $5 million contract with Colin Rea

CHICAGO — Right-hander Colin Rea and the Chicago Cubs have finalized a one-year, $5 million contract.

The 34-year-old Rea has a $4.25 million salary for 2025, and the deal includes a $6 million club option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.

The team announced the agreement. Right-hander Michael Arias was designated for assignment to make room for Rea on the 40-man roster.

The move reunited Rea with Cubs manager Craig Counsell. Rea also pitched for the Cubs during the 2020 season, going 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in nine appearances, including two starts.

The 6-foot-5 Rea made one appearance with Milwaukee in 2021 and then pitched in Japan during the 2022 season before returning to the Brewers. He went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA over 27 starts and five relief appearances for the NL Central champions last year.

Counsell managed Milwaukee for nine years before he was hired by Chicago in November 2023.

Rea became a free agent when Milwaukee declined its $5.5 million club option on his contract in November. The Iowa native was paid a $1 million buyout.

Rea was selected by San Diego in the 12th round of the 2011 amateur draft out of Indiana State. He made his big league debut with the Padres in 2015.

Arias, 23, pitched for Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa last year, going 6-2 with a 4.77 ERA in 49 relief appearances.