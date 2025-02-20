 Skip navigation
Clayton Kershaw can earn up to $16 million in 1-year deal with Dodgers

  
Published February 20, 2025 01:08 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clayton Kershaw can earn up to $16 million in his one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting the full amount if he makes 16 starts and is on the active roster for at least 90 days.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw was guaranteed $7.5 million in the agreement announced Feb. 13.

He would get $1 million each for 13, 14, 15 and 16 starts. Kershaw would receive $2.5 million for 30 days on the active roster and $1 million each for 60 and 90 days.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Kershaw expects to go on the 60-day injured list following offseason foot and knee surgery and hopes to be close to ready when he is eligible to be activated.

A 10-time All-Star who turns 37, the left-hander is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances over 17 seasons.

He had surgery on Nov. 3, 2023, to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and his shoulder capsule and returned to the mound for the Dodgers last July 25. Kershaw went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts, striking out 24 in 30 innings, and didn’t pitch after Aug. 30.

Kershaw had foot and knee operations on Nov. 6.

He earned $7.5 million last year, including $2.5 million in performance bonuses for starts.