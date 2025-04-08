 Skip navigation
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
The Masters - Practice Day Two
After Champions tour win, Angel Cabrera makes return to the Masters
The Masters - Final Round
After years of heartbreak, will this finally be Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta?

Milroe will be a 'project' with any team
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
The Masters - Practice Day Two
After Champions tour win, Angel Cabrera makes return to the Masters
The Masters - Final Round
After years of heartbreak, will this finally be Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta?

nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cody Bellinger out of Yankees lineup with suspected food poisoning

  
Published April 8, 2025 03:04 PM

DETROIT — Cody Bellinger was scratched from the New York Yankees lineup against the Detroit Tigers with a suspected case of food poisoning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger started dealing with an upset stomach after the Yankees lost 6-2 to the Tigers to start a three-game series.

“I think he had some wings, maybe,” Boone told reporters.

Bellinger was at Comerica Park and Boone said he might be available later in the game.

Bellinger is hitting .233 with one homer and six RBIs in eight games this season.