Cody Bellinger out of Yankees lineup with suspected food poisoning

DETROIT — Cody Bellinger was scratched from the New York Yankees lineup against the Detroit Tigers with a suspected case of food poisoning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger started dealing with an upset stomach after the Yankees lost 6-2 to the Tigers to start a three-game series.

“I think he had some wings, maybe,” Boone told reporters.

Bellinger was at Comerica Park and Boone said he might be available later in the game.

Bellinger is hitting .233 with one homer and six RBIs in eight games this season.