Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Collision with wall sends Cardinals OF Lars Nootbar to 10-day injured list, prospect Walker recalled

  
Published June 4, 2023 06:37 AM
PITTSBURGH — The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lower-back contusion.

The move was retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Nootbaar collided with the outfield wall in St. Louis during a 7-0 loss to Kansas City. Nootbaar is hitting .266 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games for St. Louis.

The injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Cardinals outfield. Tyler O’Neill has been out since May 5 with a lower back injury and Dylan Carlson is still recovering from a sprained left ankle sustained on May 14. Carlson is expected to start a rehab assignment early next week.

St. Louis recalled 21-year-old outfielder Jordan Walker from Triple-A Memphis to fill Nootbaar’s roster spot.

Walker hit .274 with two home runs in 20 games with the Cardinals earlier in the season, a stretch that included a 12-game hitting streak to begin his career.