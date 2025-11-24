 Skip navigation
Colorado Rockies promote Warren Schaeffer to full-time manager

  
Published November 24, 2025 03:27 PM
Warren Schaeffer

Sep 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer (34) during the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have promoted Warren Schaeffer to full-time manager, the team said Monday.

Schaeffer assumed the role on an interim basis after the Rockies fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, in May following a 7-33 start.

The Rockies finished the season 43-119 and in last place in the NL West.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this team,” said Schaeffer. “My focus remains on continuing to build a strong, unified culture based on accountability, hard work and trust. We have a group of guys who care deeply about competing the right way, and my goal is to keep strengthening those relationships while leading a team that our fans can embrace and be proud of.”

Schaeffer becomes the eighth full-time manager in club history. The 40-year-old has been a member of the Rockies organization for over a decade.

“We’re confident Warren is the right person to lead our club moving forward,” said Rockies President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta. “He has established strong relationships with our players, understands the culture of this franchise and embodies the energy and work ethic we want on and off the field.”

Black initially found success with Colorado when he led the Rockies to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017 and ’18. They haven’t finished with a winning record since. Black’s contract was set to expire following the season. He signed a one-year extension in October.

Black was 544-690 in nine seasons while wearing the purple pinstripes.

Schaeffer’s promotion was only one of the major changes for the Rockies this year.

They hired DePodesta this month from the NFL’s Cleveland Browns to run baseball operations. DePodesta, who inspired Jonah Hill’s character in the movie “Moneyball,” returned to baseball after nearly 10 years with the Browns. He was named Cleveland’s chief strategy officer in 2016.

During his nearly 20 seasons in MLB, he was the only executive to win divisional titles with five different organizations — the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland.

He took over for Bill Schmidt, who stepped down following the season. The Rockies are in need of a transformation after becoming the first team with three straight 100-loss seasons since Houston in 2011-13.