Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Players approve of Tour Championship change, and everyone can expect more in the future
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vdnlns02po3xkownwdmc
Predictions: Where the top five uncommitted WRs will land
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Grand Canyon at Maryland
Former Grand Canyon guard Tyon Grant-Foster heading to Gonzaga

Corey Seager is reinstated by Texas Rangers after shortstop's second IL stint this season

Published May 28, 2025 06:20 PM

  
Published May 28, 2025 06:20 PM
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-time World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager was reinstated by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday after his second stint on the injured list this season because of a right hamstring strain.

The Rangers activated Seager before their series finale against Toronto. Seager hadn’t played since hitting two home runs on May 10 at Detroit. He missed 28 of their previous 33 games going into Wednesday night.

Seager was out 16 games while on the IL for the second time, but that didn’t count the two games he didn’t play before his two-homer game against the Tigers. He missed 10 games while out the minimum 10 days for his previous IL stint from April 23-May 2, then played only five games after being reinstated before being getting sidelined again.

Infielder Blaine Crim was sent back to Triple-A Round Rock after not playing in either of the two games he had been back with the Rangers since getting called up Monday to fill an open spot on their 26-man roster. He appeared in five games in his first major league stint last month, going 0 for 11 with a walk.

Seager, a five-time All-Star, is in the fourth season of his $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers. He went into the finale against the Blue Jays hitting .300 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 26 games this season, and 102 homers in his 419 games with Texas.

Seager missed the end of last season after his second hernia surgery in less than eight months. That operation in September was a right sports hernia repair, on the opposite side of his abdomen from a procedure the previous January.

He dealt with the left hernia issue at the end of 2023, when he still hit .318 with six homers, 12 RBIs and 15 walks in 17 postseason games as the Rangers won their first World Series title. He was on the IL twice that season (left hamstring issue and right thumb sprain).