 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks
Canucks sign defenseman Marcus Pettersson to 6-year, $33 million extension

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks
Canucks sign defenseman Marcus Pettersson to 6-year, $33 million extension

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Cubs acquire Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Dodgers

  
Published February 5, 2025 10:49 AM
Fantasy 2B ranks: Betts at No. 1; Bogaerts a value
January 30, 2025 10:35 AM
Eric Samulski shares why second base will present an "interesting dilemma" in 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, including why managers should expect to pay up early or target value later on when eyeing the position.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs acquired Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, adding the right-hander to their bullpen after he was cut by the World Series champions last week.

The Cubs are sending a player to be named or cash to the Dodgers for Brasier, who went 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA in 29 games last year, including four starts. The Dodgers said they also sent cash to the Cubs as part of the deal.

Brasier was designated for assignment when the Dodgers finalized their one-year contract with Kirby Yates on Thursday.

Chicago has been active as it looks to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, especially when it comes to upgrading its bullpen via trade. It added Eli Morgan and Ryan Pressly in a pair of trades before acquiring Brasier. It also got Cody Poteet from the New York Yankees in the Cody Bellinger deal.

The 37-year-old Brasier is owed $4.5 million in the second season of a two-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series. He didn’t pitch for the Dodgers between April 27 and Aug. 17 because of a strained right calf sustained in pregame warmups.

Brasier made his major league debut with the Angels in 2013. He signed with the Dodgers after he was released by the Boston Red Sox in May 2023, and he had a 1.89 ERA over his 68 appearances with the NL West club.

Brasier is 10-8 with a 3.85 ERA and 10 saves in 297 career games.

Left-hander Rob Zastryzny was designated for assignment to make room for Brasier on Chicago’s 40-man roster.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb