Cubs finalize $6M deal with Justin Turner; Alexander Canario designated for assignment

MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs finalized their one-year, $6 million contract with Justin Turner, who then went through workouts with the team before its opening game of spring training.

Turner, a two-time All-Star third baseman, did some work at first base. He started 40 games at first base last season for Toronto and Seattle, and made four starts at third base while hitting .259 with 11 homers, 55 RBIs and a .354 on-base percentage in 139 games.

The 40-year-old Turner provides the Cubs some security at third base behind young Matt Shaw, who has been slowed by a left oblique issue this spring. Turner, who can earn an additional $2.5 million in bonuses, could also back up Michael Busch at first base and go into the lineup as their designated hitter.

Outfielder Alexander Canario was designated for assignment by the Cubs to make room on the roster.

Chicago reached its deal with Turner after initially pursing Alex Bregman in free agency before he agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox.

Turner is a .285 career hitter over 16 big league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Baltimore, Boston, Toronto and Seattle. He has 198 homers and 814 RBIs in 1,678 games. He was part of the Dodgers’ World Series title in 2020.

Canario, who is out of minor league options, was acquired by the Cubs when they traded Kris Bryant to San Francisco in a 2021 deadline deal. The 24-year-old Canario appeared in only 21 games the past two seasons with Chicago, hitting .286 with two homers and eight RBIs in his only big league action.