Cubs vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 11

It’s Wednesday, September 11th and tonight the Chicago Cubs (75-70) look to continue their march north in the standings when they take the field at Chavez Ravine with an eye on sweeping the LA Dodgers (85-59).

Last night the Cubs took their 2nd in a row against the Dodgers, knocking off LA 6-3 coming back from a 3-run deficit with 5 in the 8th. Shota Imanaga picked up his 13th win of the season after allowing 3 runs on 7 hits over 7 innings. Highly touted rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto started the game for the Dodgers and went 4 innings allowing just one run. Seiya Suzuki went 3-5 last night driving in a run as well as scoring a run for the Cubs.

The win pulled the Cubs to within 4 games of a Wild Card spot while the loss dropped the Dodgers’ lead in the AL West to 4½ games over the San Diego Padres.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs vs. Dodgers - live today

● Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

● Time: 10:10PM EST

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: MARQ, SNLA

Game odds for Cubs vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday midday:

● Moneyline : Cubs +145, Dodgers -175

● Spread : Cubs +1.5 (-145), Dodgers -1.5 (+120)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Cubs vs. Dodgers

● The Cubs have won 3 straight. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 37-37 away from Wrigley Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is now +62.

● The Dodgers have lost 2 in a row. They are 5-5 in their last 10. LA is 47-27 at Dodger Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is +110.

● Who’s Hot? Mookie Betts is hitting .378 with 4 HRs and 12 RBIs in his last 10 games

● Who’s Not! Shohei Ohtani is hitting just .244 in his last 10 games

Probable starting pitchers for Chicago vs. Los Angeles

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 11): Jordan Wicks vs. Bo Miller

○ Cubs: Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA) has allowed 17 earned runs and 40 hits while striking out 36 over 38 innings

○ Dodgers: Miller (2-4, 7.79 ERA) has allowed 43 earned runs and 57 hits while striking out 48 over 49.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs vs. Dodgers on September 11, 2024

● Yamamoto’s start last night was his 1st since June 16th. His return to the rotation is a massive plus for the Dodgers heading into the postseason

● The Dodgers’ have lost this series. It is their 1st series loss since August 5-7 vs. Philadelphia

● Dansby Swanson has faced Bo Miller once in his career…and gone deep once in his career against the Dodgers’ hurler

● The Cubs are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 and 5-5 to the OVER in those 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Cubs vs. Dodgers game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Cubs vs. Dodgers today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is supporting a strong lean towards the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 9 runs

