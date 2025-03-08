 Skip navigation
Detroit Tigers sign right-hander José Urquidy to a one-year, $1 million contract with club option

  
March 8, 2025

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Detroit Tigers have signed right-hander José Urquidy to a $1 million, one-year contract that includes a club option for the 2026 season.

The team announced the deal on Saturday.

Urquidy, who turns 30 on May 1, had Tommy John surgery on June 5. He also had the operation in 2017.

Urquidy’s club option is worth $4 million, and he can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses based on games started next year.

Urquidy was placed on the 60-day injured list as he continues his rehab from his elbow surgery. The Tigers also placed right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long on the 60-day IL.

Urquidy made his major league debut with Houston in 2019. He is 27-16 with a 3.98 ERA in 70 starts and nine relief appearances — all with the Astros. He has pitched in three World Series, winning it all in 2022.

He was limited to 16 appearances in 2023 because of a right shoulder injury. He missed all of last season after he went on the IL in spring training with a right forearm strain.