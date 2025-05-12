 Skip navigation
Diamondbacks promote top prospect Jordan Lawlar after hot start in Triple-A

  
Published May 12, 2025 05:52 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — The Arizona Diamondbacks called up top prospect Jordan Lawlar on Monday as they fight for position in the National League West division.

The D-backs also reinstated reliever Kendall Graveman to the active roster. The veteran right-hander hasn’t pitched this season because of a strained right lumbar.

The 22-year-old Lawlar likely will play a variety of positions for Arizona, including second base, shortstop and third. He was hitting .336 with six homers, 31 RBIs and 13 stolen bases at Triple-A Reno.

The Diamondbacks had a 21-20 record entering Monday’s game in San Francisco, which was fourth in NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Giants.

Lawlar played in the big leagues briefly in 2023, helping the Diamondbacks in a limited role during their surprise run to the World Series. He hit .129 in 31 at-bats.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft missed much of last season with injuries.

To make room on the roster, the D-backs designated infielder Garrett Hampson and reliever José Castillo for assignment.