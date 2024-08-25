Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 25

It’s Sunday, August 25, and the Boston Red Sox (67-61) are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks (74-56) in their series finale at Fenway Park.

Arizona smacked the Sox again yesterday. Eugenio Suarez is having himself a series. The day after he went deep with the bases loaded, the Arizona 3rd baseman cracked a 2-run double to again pace the Diamondbacks attack. Zac Gallen was special on the mound tossing 6 innings of 2-hit ball while striking out 9.

The win was the Diamondbacks 5th in a row and allowed them to gain a game on the 1st place Dodgers. They now trail LA by 3 games. Boston has fallen to 4½ games behind in the chase for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox live today

● Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

● Time: 1:35PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: ARID, NESN, MLBN

Game odds for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Diamondbacks +110, Red Sox -135

● Spread : Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190), Red Sox -1.5 (+155)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

● The Diamondbacks have won 5 straight and are 7-3 in their last 10. Arizona is 37-30 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +90.

● Boston is running out of time in the race for a playoff berth. The Red Sox have lost 2 straight and are 4-6 in their last 10. Boston is 29-34 at Fenway Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +15.

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 25): Merrill Kelly vs. Tanner Houck

○ Diamondbacks: Kelly (3-0, 3.63 ERA) has allowed 14 earned runs and 28 hits while striking out 27 over 34.2 innings

○ Red Sox: Houck (8-8, 3.01 ERA) has allowed 51 earned runs and 136 hits while striking out 135 over 152.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox on August 25, 2024

● Corbin Carroll is 1-2 (.500) in his career vs. Tanner Houck. The one hit was a home run.

● During their 5-game winning streak Arizona is 5-0 on the Run Line and 3-2 to the OVER.

● Who’s Hot? Hot may be overstating it but warming up for sure. Corbin Carroll has hits in 4 straight (5-16) and in 5 of his last 6 games (7-25).

● Who’s Not! Masataka Yoshida has just 3 hits in his last 16 ABs (.188)

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Arizona vs. Boston game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is strongly leaning heavily towards a play on the Diamondbacks on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Diamondbacks on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total UNDER 9.5 runs

