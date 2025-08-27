 Skip navigation
Dodgers’ Alex Vesia sidelined with oblique strain; Blake Snell returns from paternity list

  
Published August 27, 2025 12:36 PM

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia went on the injured list with a right oblique strain.

The move was retroactive to Aug. 23.

Vesia is 3-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 59 appearances this season.

“I felt it a couple days ago,” he said. “There was no pull or grab or anything that like made me concerned.”

Vesia said he’s confident the two-week IL stint will take care of it, as well as give him a breather before the stretch run begins.

“The rest is a good thing,” he said.

The Dodgers reinstated right-hander Blake Snell, who will make his next scheduled start against Arizona. He was on the paternity list after his wife gave birth to their second child. Snell is 3-2 with a 1.97 ERA in six starts this season.