Dodgers near repeat World Series trip, beat Brewers 3-1 behind Glasnow, Edman for 3-0 NLCS lead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iowa v Indiana
How to Watch Penn State vs Iowa Football: Time, streaming info, storylines for Saturday matchup
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
New Iowa coach Ben McCollum drums up fan support in offseason. Now it’s time for players to deliver
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
USC vs Notre Dame football rivalry: History, head-to-head record, notable games

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jjmcarthywentzv2_251016.jpg
Does Wentz have edge over McCarthy for MIN QB job?
clarknewthumb.jpg
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iowa v Indiana
How to Watch Penn State vs Iowa Football: Time, streaming info, storylines for Saturday matchup
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
New Iowa coach Ben McCollum drums up fan support in offseason. Now it’s time for players to deliver
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
USC vs Notre Dame football rivalry: History, head-to-head record, notable games

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jjmcarthywentzv2_251016.jpg
Does Wentz have edge over McCarthy for MIN QB job?
clarknewthumb.jpg
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Dodgers near repeat World Series trip, beat Brewers 3-1 behind Glasnow, Edman for 3-0 NLCS lead

  
Published October 16, 2025 09:25 PM
National League Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Enrique Hernández #8, Justin Dean #75, and Andy Pages #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers react in the outfield after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a tiebreaking single off hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski in a two-run sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Thursday to take a 3-0 lead in their NL Championship Series.

Los Angeles moved within one win of becoming the first defending champion to reach the World Series since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. No team has won consecutive titles since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees took three in a row.

Game 4 is Friday. Only one Major League Baseball team has overcame a 3-0 postseason deficit, the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the Yankees.

Shohei Ohtani tripled off Andy Ashby to start the bottom of the first and scored on Mookie Betts’ double to put the Dodgers ahead, but Jake Bauers tied the score with an RBI single in the second.

That was the only run allowed by Tyler Glasnow, who has combined with Ohtani, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to give Dodgers starters a 1.54 postseason ERA during an 8-1 postseason spurt.

Misiorowski replaced Ashby with two on and one out in the first, and struck out Edman and Teoscar Hernández. The 23-year-old right-hander topped 100 mph with 17 pitches and struck out a Brewers postseason rookie record nine, but his fastball velocity dropped to 98-99 mph slightly in the sixth.

Will Smith singled with one out on an slider in the middle of the strike zone and Freddie Freeman walked after falling behind 1-2 in the count. Edman, who had struck out twice against Misiorowski, lined a low slider into center, and Smith scored for a 2-1 lead as Sal Frelick made a week throw.

Abner Uribe relieved and struck out Hernández, then made a wild pickoff throw past first as Freeman scored, the second straight game with an error by the Brewers closer.

Glasnow allowed three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight, leaving to a standing ovation from the crowd of 51,251.

Alex Vesia followed Glasnow and got two outs for his second win of the playoffs.

Roki Sasaki pitched a perfect ninth for his third save of the postseason, finishing a four-hitter. Dodgers relievers allowed one hit of 3 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee, which swept the Dodgers 6-0 during the regular season, has lost its last 10 postseason road games dating to 2018.

Up next

Ohtani, 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in the postseason, makes his second postseason start after the right-hander struck out nine over six innings against Philadelphia in the NL Division Series. The two-way star was 1 for 4 with two strikeouts and is hitting .158 (6 for 38) with one homer and six RBIs in nine postseason game. Milwaukee has not announced a starter.