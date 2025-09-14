 Skip navigation
Dodgers put All-Star catcher Will Smith on 10-day injured list with bruised right hand

  
Published September 14, 2025 10:38 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star catcher Will Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a bruised right hand.

The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. The team recalled catcher Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A Oklahoma City before a 13-7 victory in San Francisco over the Giants.

The defending World Series champions lead the NL West by 2 1/2 games over San Diego.

The 30-year-old Smith, an All-Star each of the past three seasons, is batting .296 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs and a .901 OPS in 110 games. It’s the first time he’s been on the injured list this year.

Robinson rejoins the Dodgers after they optioned him to Triple-A on Monday.