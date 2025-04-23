Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani plays catch as he continues his comeback from elbow surgery

CHICAGO — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani played catch on Tuesday in a continuation of his throwing program in his comeback from elbow surgery.

Ohtani rejoined the Dodgers on Sunday after his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, gave birth to the couple’s first child in Southern California. The two-way star went 0 for 3 with a walk in the Dodgers’ 1-0 win at Texas.

Following an off day, the 30-year-old Ohtani threw in the outfield at Wrigley Field before the opener of a two-game set against the Chicago Cubs. He is expected to have a light bullpen session on Wednesday and a “full-blown bullpen” on Saturday, manager Dave Roberts said.

“I still don’t know what the next step is,” Roberts said, “and I think once he starts facing hitters, then it’ll start to become more pronounced. But right now he’s still in the mode of just throwing bullpens, and he still hasn’t thrown sliders yet either.”

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Los Angeles Angels. He is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023. He paused his pitching work after a mound session on Feb. 25 to prepare for opening day as a hitter.

The reigning NL MVP, who signed a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers in December 2023, is batting .277 with six homers and eight RBIs going into the series at Chicago.

Left-hander Blake Snell also played catch on Tuesday, and Roberts said it went well. Snell is on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder inflammation.

Tyler Glasnow remains on track to start Sunday at home against Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old right-hander left Sunday’s win against the Rangers because of lower leg cramps.

“I haven’t seen Glas, but from the training staff, they said that there is no more cramping,” Roberts said. “As we traveled here to Chicago he was fine.”