Dodgers vs. Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 17

It’s Saturday, August 17, and the LA Dodgers (72-51) weekend in St. Louis continues with Game 2 of the 3-game series against the Cardinals (60-62).

The Dodgers took the opener 7-6. Kevin Kiermaier drove in 4 and Mookie Betts plated a couple for LA to pace the attack.

The win pushed the Dodgers’ lead in the National League West back to 3 games. The Cards’ recent 5-game slide has dropped them 4 back in the chase for the final Wild Card spot.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers vs. Cardinals live today

● Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

● Time: 7:15PM EST

● Site: Busch Stadium

● City: St. Louis, MO

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Dodgers -150, Cardinals +125

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+105), Cardinals +1.5 (-130)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

● LA is 6-4 in their last 10. The Dodgers are 34-29 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +103.

● The Cardinals have lost 5 in a row. They are 3-7 in their last 10. They are now 31-28 at home. St. Louis has an overall run differential for the season of -64.

● Who’s Hot? Mookie Betts is 8-20 (.400) including 2 HRs and 4 RBIs since his return from the injured list.

● Who’s Not! Shohei Ohtani is hitting just .164 (10-61) in August. He has struck out 14 times this month.

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles vs. St. Louis

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 17): Bo Miller vs. Andre Pallante

○ Los Angeles: Miller (1-2, 8.07 ERA) has allowed 26 earned runs and 35 hits while striking out 27 over 29 innings

○ St. Louis: Pallante (4-6, 4.21 ERA) has allowed 34 earned runs and 70 hits while striking out 55 over 72.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers vs. Cardinals on August 17, 2024

● The Dodgers are 4-6 on the Run Line in their last 10 games

● LA is 6-3-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games

● Teoscar Hernandez is 3-4 (.750) in his career against Andre Pallante

● The Cardinals are 1-4 on the Run Line over the course of their 5-game losing streak

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Dodgers vs. Cardinals game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

