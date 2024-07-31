Dodgers vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31

It’s Wednesday, July 31, and the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) and San Diego Padres (58-51) finish off a 2-game series at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. The Padres defeated the Dodgers by the score of 6-5 in 10 innings last night. They sit 5½ games behind the Dodgers in the National League West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers vs. Padres live today

● Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

● Time: 8:40 PM EST

● Site: Petco Park

● City: San Diego, CA

● TV/Streaming: SBPA, SNLA, MLBN

Game odds for Dodgers vs. Padres

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline : Dodgers +115, Padres -135

● Spread : Dodgers +1.5 (-200), Padres -1.5 (+165)

● Over/Under : 7 runs

Recent team stats for Los Angeles vs. San Diego

● The Dodgers are 6-4 in their last 10. They are 29-25 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +93. Shohei Ohtani is hitless in his last two games (0-8) after picking up six hits (6-10) in his previous three games.

● The Padres are 8-2 in their last 10. They are 27-28 at Petco Park this season. Their overall run differential is +35. Manny Machado has 6 hits in his last 13 ABs including 3 HR and 5 RBIs.

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers vs. Padres

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 31): Clayton Kershaw vs. Dylan Cease

○ Dodgers: Kershaw (0-0, 4.50 ERA) has allowed 2 earned runs and 6 hits while striking out 6 over 4 innings

○ Padres: Cease (10-8, 3.50 ERA) has allowed 51 earned runs and 89 hits while striking out 168 over 131 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers vs. Padres on July 31, 2024

● The OVER is 8-3 in the Padres’ last 11 home games

● Manny Machado is 10-34 in his career against Dylan Cease including 2 HRs and 6 RBIs

● Dylan Cease threw a no-hitter his last time out for the Padres

● The Padres have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Dodgers vs. Padres game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Dodgers’ vs. Padres’ game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Padres on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7 Total Runs

