 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_xx_agtolympians.jpg
Olympians appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League
nbc_smx_canforknerstayconsistent_240220.jpg
2024 Supercross Round 7, Arlington by the numbers: Cooper Webb looks to extend podium streak
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_roto_bteplcontenders_240220.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings: Matchday 25

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalliv3lut1_240221.jpg
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_goalliv2lut1_240221.jpg
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_goalliv1lut1_240221.jpg
Van Dijk equalizes for Liverpool v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_xx_agtolympians.jpg
Olympians appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League
nbc_smx_canforknerstayconsistent_240220.jpg
2024 Supercross Round 7, Arlington by the numbers: Cooper Webb looks to extend podium streak
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_roto_bteplcontenders_240220.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings: Matchday 25

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalliv3lut1_240221.jpg
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_goalliv2lut1_240221.jpg
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_goalliv1lut1_240221.jpg
Van Dijk equalizes for Liverpool v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eric Hosmer retires from baseball following a 13-year career and a World Series title

  
Published February 21, 2024 03:40 PM
Eric Hosmer

Apr 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Eric Hosmer (51) flips his bat after striking out in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hosmer announced his retirement from baseball following a 13-year career that included winning four Gold Gloves and helping lead Kansas City to victory in the 2015 World Series.

Hosmer, 34, was released by the Chicago Cubs on May 25 after hitting .234 with two home runs in 31 games. The first baseman decided not to pursue any other playing opportunities.

“You have to be 110% committed and doing what is necessary both physically and mentally to play at the major league level and I reached a point where I wasn’t there anymore,” Hosmer said. “I’m very satisfied with my career. I feel like I accomplished a lot, was around a lot of great people and have a lot of good stories to tell.”

Hosmer will begin telling those stories on air after partnering with former minor league teammate Anthony Seratelli to form MoonBall Media, which is launching a podcast called “Diggin’ Deep.” Hosmer will be one of the show’s hosts.

“Now that the playing days are over, I feel like I have so many fun stories that I want to give back,” Hosmer said.

Kansas City selected Hosmer third overall in the 2008 amateur draft and he made his major league debut three years later. He spent seven seasons with the Royals before signing an eight-year, $144 million contract with San Diego before the 2018 season.

Hosmer played five seasons for the Padres before being traded to Boston in 2022, then finishing up with the Cubs last year. He had a .276 career batting average and 198 home runs.

Hosmer was named the MVP in his lone All-Star Game appearance in 2016.