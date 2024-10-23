Freddie Freeman expects to return to Dodgers’ lineup in World Series opener against Yankees

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman is penciling himself into the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup for their World Series opener against the New York Yankees.

“I don’t think there’s any question in anybody’s mind that I will be in the lineup for Game 1,” he said during a Zoom news conference.

Of course, the final lineup decision rests with manager Dave Roberts after discussions with the front office.

By Game 1, Freeman will have had a week since running on his sprained right ankle in NL Championship Series Game 5 against the New York Mets.

The All-Star first baseman missed Games 4 and 6 of the NLCS. Freeman was 3 for 18 against the Mets after hitting .286 in the NL Division Series against San Diego.

“I’m obviously compromised with my ankle, so if I’m not in the lineup on that day that means the best option is with our guys,” Freeman said. “I haven’t played three games and I think they’re averaging about nine runs a game without me in there. I have great confidence in everybody.”

Freeman said he can hit and walk comfortably but his ankle flares up when he takes the first step to run. He’s been receiving hours of treatment for the first sprained ankle of his long career.

“I want to get this thing as calmed down as I possibly can, to give my best self and be ready to go by Game 1,” he said.

When Freeman’s been forced to sit, third baseman Max Muncy has shifted over to first base and Kiké Hernández has moved to third.

Freeman typically hits third, behind Shohei Ohtani leading off and Mookie Betts, giving the Dodgers three former MVPs at the top of the order.

“You’re talking about one of the most consistent players in the game the last 10, 12 years,” Muncy said. “To get him back, to have him in that lineup, just adds that depth. On top of that, all the key hits, the clutch hits he’s had in his career this time of year, you can’t really quantify how valuable that is.”

Freeman hurt his ankle on Sept. 26 against the Padres while trying to avoid a tag at first base by San Diego’s Luis Arráez and missed the Dodgers’ last three regular-season games.

He also missed eight games in late July to be with his 3-year-old son, Maximus, who was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition.